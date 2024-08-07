A man who is a hawker has gone viral on social media as people noticed how sonorous his voice is

The man sells meat pie which he hawks in containers he carries on his his, but his marketing strategy stands him out

The sound he made attracted the attention of a netizen who captured him in a video and posted it on TikTok

A man who sells meat pie is trending online after a video of him emerged.

The hawker is trending because of the strategy he uses to advertise his product in the streets.

Many people described the meat pie seller as talented. Photo credit: TikTok/Alax Evalsam.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by Alax Evalsam, the man used a sonorous voice to advertise the meat pie in such a way that he attracted people's attention.

His voice and the way he uses it to shout in a singsong manner made it hard for those around to resist.

Many people who saw the video said the man could be a good singer because of his ability to hold his breath while shouting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of meat pie seller

@FV said:

"Even Celine Dion no reach you."

@Symply Zazzy said:

"Is this sound no too much for kpomo."

@First Lady said:

"This is me after studying music and no job."

@Mr tee said:

"Bad government just unlock some talents."

@Callmieddy said:

"Choir master wey church neglect."

@Snowbeauty said:

"Celine Dion no do pass this na."

@iziengbepatience said:

"Many talents just dey showcase since tunibu regime."

@magaji said:

"This country go make you discover ur talent through sufferness."

@Ruby Zillion said:

"OMOR if meatpie seller no sing like this I nor buy."

@fifty said:

"Frustration! No body gree buy so he decided to sing to notify the people."

@nanceromi1 said:

"The number of times I watched this is ungodly!"

Source: Legit.ng