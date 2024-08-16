A humorous video has surfaced showing a mother trying to persuade her son to join a marathon race, only for him to stubbornly refuse

In a clever twist, knowing her son would follow her anywhere, the mother started running down the race track

True to form, the boy immediately took off after her, as she gradually picked up her pace, the boy kept up with her, matching her speed

A light-hearted video has been making waves online, featuring a mother who cleverly coaxed her son into joining a marathon.

Despite her encouragement, the young boy was adamant about staying by his mum’s side rather than participating in the race.

Realising this, the mother decided to make a move—she began jogging down the race track, knowing her son would follow.

Boy wins marathon with mother's tactics

Sure enough, he sprinted right after her. As she picked up speed, he naturally kept pace, running alongside her without a second thought.

In a delightful twist, it was later revealed that the boy had inadvertently taken part in the marathon while chasing his mum—and, to everyone's surprise, he actually crossed the finish line first, winning the race.

This charming clip has quickly gone viral, bringing joy to viewers who can't help but smile at the unexpected outcome.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Berielle said:

“Now everyone is saying power of mom and hailing mom.but when a man buys a car for he’s mom first….I reserv my comment.”

Call_me_ayoman wrote:

“The mum still try to stay on track...mom love is so big.”

Pako commented:

“There's nothing stronger emotion than the fear of abandonment.”

Barath@1010:

“Mom always make you win.”

Muchacho:

“He’s going to look back at this moment and laugh.”

User542826121717441:

“The way she turned around to congratulate/comfort him!”

Gabriel:

“Just like most things in life. You put your mom first, you'll always win!”

PandaWolf525:

“Mom knew exactly what to do. And with a big smile on her face the entire time. She’s so proud of him.”

Jorge🇸🇿:

“Work Smart......I love mama bear.”

Nerfh3rd3r:

“Aw, my mom waited until we were asleep before she ran.”

Johnkit:

“He run alone the other kids were standing.”

One-to14:

“Mom said don't cry baby,today you win always win.”

Korn2410:

“Just want to read all comments. Power of Mom.”

Joan_Wamukisa:

“She must had told him she's going to run away from Him.”

