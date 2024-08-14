In a heartwarming video, a Nigerian lady celebrates her father for gifting her a brand new car and covering the full cost of her driving lessons

The video captures the father calmly seated in the living room, focused on his phone, while his daughter joyfully dances nearby

Her excitement is unmistakable as she expresses her gratitude and delight through energetic dance moves, clearly overwhelmed by her father's generous support and the special moment they shared

A touching video shows a Nigerian lady expressing her joy after her father surprised her with a new car and paid for her driving lessons in full.

In the clip, the father is seen sitting in the living room, engrossed in his phone, while his daughter dances with excitement.

Lady celebrates her father after he buys her a new car. Photo credit: 8bbenny

Source: TikTok

Her happiness is evident as she celebrates this generous gesture, showcasing her appreciation and love for her father through her spirited dance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MIMi said:

“My papa nah woman he Dey follow up nd down nah him mate be this o.”

Favor wrote:

“My papa and curse 5and6.”

Dami Lola commented:

“My papa will not see this oo, na husband he dey ask me to bring.”

Miracle:

“Na every week my papa Dey disown me me wey no send.”

Amreina Kuza:

“I will be 18 by October 6 lets c watin my dad go gemme.”

Kemisola:

“May your soul Rest In Peace, my dad, if you’re alive I know you can do more than this.”

Sindychi:

“My dad is also the best dad even though he's not that financially buoyant.”

Angela:

“I love my dad no matter wat.”

Aysha:

“Same I also got my first car on my 18 birthday from my dad happy birthday dear.”

Pretty Praise:

“Even tho I can’t relate… I’m am blushing so hard rn.”

Brave_bella:

“Na benz oh mercedes.”

Melisa Kelvin:

“How i wish i have like ur but God knows the best.”

Kurintian:

“Fatherhood is proud of your dad, he's even using big men phone S24 ultra.”

Gilson:

“I Dey find reach gf.”

Rimallis Apparels:

“God bless daddy Biko.”

Gra cee Cakes:

“No be hello guys hello guys be this.”

ChefBarbiePEK:

“Proud daddy,May God bless him.”

Japheth Isaac:

“His phone is very Expensive S24 ultra.”

Queen:

“My dad is the best when it comes to financial support, can't say everything he did online but that man dey try, MEN DEY.”

Source: Legit.ng