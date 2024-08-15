A Nigerian mother has expressed her utmost excitement over her son's impressive grades in WASSCE 2024

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the proud mother Atai Offiong Bassey, praised her son who got 6 A's in the examination

According to her, the brilliant boy who intends to study abroad read for eight hours daily in preparation for WASSCE

A Nigerian mother's joy knew no bounds as her son excelled in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Atai Offiong Bassey attributed her son Daniel's achievement to his dedication and consistency in studying.

Mum praises son for clearing WASSCE 2024

Mrs Bassey beamed with pride as she recounted her son's impressive feat and how he was able to achieve it.

Daniel, a student of Lead British International School in Abuja, had consistently studied for eight hours daily, laying the groundwork for his outstanding performance.

His exceptional results included A1 grades in Commerce, Accounting, Marketing, Economics, and Civic Education, a B3 in English, a B2 in Computer Studies, a B3 in Visual Arts, and an A1 in Mathematics.

Mrs Bassey said her son's eyes are now set on attaining higher education at any of the great universities abroad.

In her words:

"I am super excited and grateful to God for granting my son a huge success. Daniel Offiong Bassey made us all proud with an excellent WAEC result. Glory to God. From Lead British International school Abuja. It's his consistency for me. That is why I am super excited.

"He read for 8 hours daily. He had 226 in JAMB and wants to study economics. He never wanted to write JAMB as he wants to study abroad so I had to ask him to just write it. Nile University Pan Atlantic University."

WAEC result of Nigerian boy goes viral

