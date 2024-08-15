A student who was the head girl in her secondary school has proven her mettle as she cleared all her WAEC papers

The girl sat for her WAEC examination at Mount Olive College, Umunya, Anambra state and her result was posted online

Ezenekwe Chizitelum Caitlyn scored A1 in eight WAEC subjects and also scored 309 marks in JAMB aggregates

The WAEC result of a Nigerian girl who did well in JAMB is trending after it was posted online.

The student, Ezenekwe Chizitelum Caitlyn was the head girl of her school, the Mount Olive College, Umunya, Anambra state.

Caitlyn got distinctions in 8 WAEC subjects. Photo credit: TikTok/Blossom.

Source: TikTok

Caitlyn registered for nine subjects in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A video shared on TikTok by Blossom shows that she passed all nine WAEC subjects with flying colours, recording an A1 in eight subjects and a B in one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Head girl clears WAEC after scoring 309 in JAMB

A closer look at Caitlyn's WAEC result shows that she scored A1 in data processing, civic education, general mathematics, agricultural science, biology, chemistry, physics, and computer science.

Caitlyn recorded a B3 in the English language. She also scored 309 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

For her 2024 JAMB, she registered for English language, physics, biology and chemistry and she passed all.

Blossom, who posted the results, praised her performance in various examinations and competitions, noting she was proud of her.

She said:

"Head girl, best-graduating student, gold olympiad medalist and many more. Super proud of you my darling."

Reactions as girl clears her WAEC exam

"Big winning! Congratulations."

@CHIKE THE CREATOR said:

@ella said:

"So proud of you."

@Judith said:

"Academic validation! Congratulations girl."

@Enji said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

@ceceyana said:

"OMG that's my girl."

Lady goes to her school to collect her WAEC certificate

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady visited the secondary school where she graduated to collect her original school certificates.

The lady said she went to collect her WAEC, NECO and JSCE certificates at the Navy Secondary School in Calabar.

Everything she spent, including transportation fare, amounted to N40,000, and she said she has finally finished with the school.

Source: Legit.ng