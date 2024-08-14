A Nigerian girl has made her mother proud because of her performance in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination

The brilliant girl wrote her WAEC examination at the Nature Trail Model College, Matogbun, Ifo Ogun state

Her mother shared the WAEC result which shows that she scored A1 in six subjects, including the Yoruba language

A Nigerian girl did well in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Her mother shared the result on Facebook, showing that the brilliant girl sat for the WASSCE at Nature Trail Model College, Matogbun, Ifo Ogun state.

Ojeogu Chinazaekpere Clara got A1 in 6 subjects. Photo credit: Facebook/Agbogho Mara Mma.

Source: Facebook

The post made by Agbọghọ Mara Mma shows that the WAEC candidate got an A1 in six subjects.

The student, Ojeogu Chinazaekpere Clara, got an A1 in marketing, Christian religious knowledge, economics, government, civic education, and general mathematics.

Clara scored B3 in Literature-in-English, English language and Yoruba language.

Her mother said:

"I can't contend my happiness on the outcome of my daughter's 2024 WAEC result. The cries and prayers are worth it. Praise the lord, Hallelujah! Steeze and composure wan choke me. I'm a proud single mum of a intelligent champ. God did it! We are set to enter the gates of the University."

Reactions as girl gets A1 in six WAEC subjects

Emmanuella Idele said:

"Wow.. she's so brilliant. Congratulations."

Tessy Tessy commented:

"Wow! So much proud of you dear."

Nneka Uche said:

"Congrats baby girl. Your future is bright."

Chimazuru Chigozie said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

Lydia Njoku said:

"Congratulations daughter."

Immaculate Oluomachi said:

"Congratulations my darling. I love you so much. More knowledge my love."

Emmanuel Chris Udoh reacted:

"Congratulations Chinaza! Bright future awaits you!"

Chinelo Franca Diogu said:

"You can't be less proud of yourself and her dear. To God be the glory. My baby girl you have done well. Keep it up nwa."

