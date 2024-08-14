A science student's performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been celebrated on social media

A proud man shared the brilliant boy's result and congratulated him for making distinctions in all the subjects

The student of Christ the King College, Abuja, got an A1 in general mathematics, further mathematics and chemistry, amongst others

A male student of Christ the King College, Abuja, Oguejiofor Kamsiriochukwu Michael, has smashed the 2024 WASSCE.

Chris Omotosho, a Nigerian man, took to social media to celebrate Michael's outstanding performance in the examination.

Michael got A1 in all the subjects. Photo Credit: Chris Omotosho, Worldstagenews

Source: Facebook

Chris released Michael's result along with his photo and congratulated him for making distinctions in all the subjects he took. Chris wrote on Facebook:

"Kamsi Michael Oguejiofor Ugwah from Holy Family Cathedral, Diocese of Sokoto, student of Christ the King College Abuja made outstanding distinction performance in his WASSCE - 2024. Congratulations 🍾 🎊 👏 💐."

According to the result Chris posted, Michael got A1 in all the subjects, namely data processing, civic education, further mathematics, English language, general mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics and computer studies.

Internet users also celebrated Michael.

Michael's WASSCE result below:

Michael's WASSCE result. Photo Credit: Chris Omotosho

Source: Facebook

People celebrated the WAEC candidate

Christopher Ezedi said:

"Congratulations ooo and kudos to you, God continue to sustain you with his wisdom and knowledge for greater heights IJMN."

Shunom John said:

"Congratulations to him, his family to us all. Of course a lion can only give birth to a lion."

Dirigod-Emmanuel Okereke said:

"A chip of his old block.

"Congratulations.🌹❤️👏"

MC Don Sali said:

"Abeg make Dem gather money carry am go outside fro school..... This genius can't be here wasting!

"Congratulations!!!!!!"

Cornelius Tochukwu said:

"Congratulation to you Kamsi.🎉🎉🎉."

Peter Godwin said:

"Very brilliant. I visited the school last year. He didn't recognize me. This is outstanding."

Clare Madaki said:

"God be praised. Congratulations to him."

Kenneth Ekwunife said:

"Forward ever... ahead ahead.ijn. Jehovah did it for my son to."

Source: Legit.ng