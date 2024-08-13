A generous little Nigerian boy impressed netizens with his kind gesture towards some street beggars on the road

In a video, the boy was sitting inside his father's car when the beggars surrounded the car seeking help

The thoughtful and kind boy did not hesitate to stretch out his hand and offer some snacks to the beggars in the video

A video captured the amazing act of a little Nigerian boy who demonstrated kindness to street beggars.

The video quickly went viral on social media with netizens praising the boy's generosity and empathetic nature at such a tender age.

Little boy gives snacks to beggars Photo credit: @tourebouba7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy gives snacks to street beggars

In the clip shared by @tourebouba7 on TikTok, the boy was seen seated in his father's car, surrounded by beggars seeking assistance.

Without hesitation, the compassionate boy extended his hand, offering snacks to those in need.

The beggars gratefully accepted his gifts, and the boy's kindness garnered an outpouring of praise from social media users.

Reactions as boy gifts snacks to beggars

Netizens on TikTok were touched by the boy's thoughtfulness and they appreciated him for his compassion and generosity.

@AREMU NIMI said:

"Who tell u say the child in the car will end up in the car and who tell u say those children in outside will remain in outside life can change anytime."

@jamilahlubega said:

"The way they r admiring the life, subhanallah may the Almighty provide the enough for all of us."

@maryisemin2000 said:

"This man trained his son well in good manners and also teach how to value human. God bless this little Angel and his father."

@Remzy beauty palace said:

"Lord pls don’t let my children go through what I passed through pls make a better way for me soon so my children can live a better life."

@instructor josh said:

"She have the heart of the giver, that is why she gave them not because she have much, may God bless her future can someone say a BIG Amen."

@Fremmy said:

"I will never be poor they are looking at the boy as there big God right now,can someone tell me what is going on those boys mind right now."

@shizzy_crochet added:

"Why am I crying God pls i want to make it in life so my kids will the live that I couldn’t expensive life."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng