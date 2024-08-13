A Nigerian man said he is searching for exceptional students who did well in the 2024 WAEC examination

The man, Alex Onyia said there is an organisation ready to help the students to gain admission into Ivy League Universities

He said 20 students who scored A1 parallel in all WAEC subjects should reach out to him for possible help to qualify for the scholarship

A Nigerian man said he is presently looking for students who wrote the 2024 WAEC and did well in it.

He said there is an organisation willing to help the students get scholarships in Ivy League Universities.

Alex Onyia said 20 students who did well in WAEC would be helped. Photo: X/Alex Onyia.

Source: Twitter

According to Alex Onyia, to qualify for the offer, the students must score A1 in all the nine subjects they took in WAEC.

Alex said students who meet the criteria would be sponsored to appply for two years program at the United World Colleges.

He said:

"An organisation reached-out to me today and is interested in sponsoring the students application to United World Colleges. It's an intensive 2 year program only available for exceptionally smart students. It's a rigorous program.

"Once they successfully go through the program, they can gain full scholarships to Ivy League schools like Harvard, MIT, Stanford etc. The program is done in 18 different countries ranging from US, Canada, Singapore etc. So the successful students will move to any of these countries for the 2 year program."

Alex warned candidates who wrote their WAEC at miracle centers not to reach out to him.

See the full post below:

Reactions to as man set to help brilliant WAEC candidates

@Promise15241938 said:

"Too high, 5A1 and B3 should be given a chance. My suggestion."

@themomlife7 said:

"Please reserve a spot me. I know someone who meets all criteria. I am trying to reach his mother."

Blind lady emerges best WAEC candidate

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady, 28, was named the best physically challenged candidate in the 2022 WAEC.

Precious Mbajiorgu narrated how she lost her sight at the age of 11 while solving mathematics questions in the classroom.

She said her life has never been easy since the incident and that she has visited many hospitals in search of a solution.

