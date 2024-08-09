A Nigerian lady who flew from London to Lagos with Air Peace for the first time recently shared her experience in a viral video

In the short clip, she explained that she chose to fly with Air Peace after repeatedly hearing about their excellent service online

She mentioned that she thoroughly enjoyed the in-flight meal, which included jollof rice and sweet yellow plantain chips

A Nigerian lady recently captured attention online by sharing her first-time experience flying from London to Lagos with Air Peace.

In a video that quickly went viral, she explained that after hearing numerous positive reviews about the airline, she decided to give it a try.

Lady speaks on her first flight to Lagos. Photo credit: @a1shababyy

Source: TikTok

Lady flies on Airpeace for the first time

She was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the food onboard, highlighting the jollof rice and sweet plantain chips as her favourites.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed satisfaction with the overall experience, noting that she landed smoothly at the stunning new terminal in Lagos. The video was posted by @a1shababyy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

I.J NG said:

“Please I want to hear the load down why that guy shouted “Area” was it that famous Warri pilot guy that announced the arrival?”

Aisha wrote:

“Babe I have no idea I think the alcohol was just flowing a bit too much.”

VioletPuff commented:

“I hope they allow the public to invest in AirPeace, hopefully then they could afford better aircrafts and maintain the food options.”

ChristabelYOURGIRL also commented:

“Was it economy you entered or premium economy.”

Aisha:

“There wasn’t a premium economy so I had to do economy.”

Iheoma🇳🇬:

“Smh can they fly from the US please.”

Beckykimbo:

“They’re using emirates old aircraft’s for this route.”

Christian:

“The food looks so good for a flight! Thinking of booking w them for my next flight to naij.”

Princess bubblegum:

“Your voice is so calm ..please do more vlogs!!”

Aisha:

“Thank you, this voiceover stressed me out but I’ll try do another one x.”

Valentina:

“I love this for Nigerians. I love that you can travel at home and feel at home. It’s the little things. I’m sure they’ll get better.”

Plantain Papi:

“Hey! Did you have to fly Ryanair to London first or was there a transfer to fly from Dublin. Just asking cause of bags etc.”

Aisha:

“Heyy, I didn’t fly in from Dublin I just flew from London, if flying from Dublin I’d just buy two check in bags with Ryanair.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her parents travelled from Lagos to London Gatwick with Air Peace, and she has shared their experiences.

Lady paid N1.3 million to fly with Air Peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @kingestah, has reviewed her flight experience with Air Peace after patronising the airline for her journey to Lagos from London.

In a TikTok video, @kingestah captured her check-in and stated that it was easy and smooth.

According to @kingestah, she paid £650 (over N1.3 million) for the trip. She said the aircraft used was big and filled to the brim.

Source: Legit.ng