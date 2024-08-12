A Nigerian lady who recently relocated to Ibadan shared her experience of shopping for groceries, and the video quickly went viral

In the clip, she revealed that the cost of food items has skyrocketed, mentioning that she purchased a bag of rice for N78,000

She also gave viewers a glimpse inside her new home, where she hosted her parents for a special photo shoot

Lady relocates to Ibadan, buys rice at 78,000. Photo credit: @life_with_toria

Source: TikTok

The video also offered a tour of her new home, where she proudly hosted her parents for a memorable photo session. The video was posted @life_with_toria.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LagosHairVendor:

“Where in Ibadan pls? Which area is there 20hourz light pls.”

Desmond:

“For those who are asking for where to send stable light in Ibadan , go to Akobo , alakia , Ojoo , oluyole , ring road , alalubosa, onireke.”

D’real Temmy:

“24hrs light in my area in Ibadan.”

SupplierinAbuja:

“20 hours of light in this Ibadan? I’m so jealous of you.”

User1021601937248:

“Pls your area, I'm moving to ibadan soon too.”

Harab:

“U can get good light at Akobo, Alaakia.”

IbadanLash:

“My man my man my man sha come and do your nails.”

Coldroyalefoods:

“You're picking beans keee when you can get hand picked beans from us.”

Tetisugar:

“Next time go to Bodija market, things are cheaper there.”

Prettyheart:

“They no gree off lights for some weeks now they want to kill us with light oo.”

Eminence:

“This one dey cap jare.”

Beeee:

“Please where in Ibadan do you have light for 20hours cos I need.”

Arike:

“Abeg I dey Ibadan oo u no dey find adult to adopt coz 20h light omo.”

Oluwayem:

“We need a roommate in Ibadan Abeg,akala express to be precised because of my work.”

Dotnation:

“Akobo light is more than 22 hours. I no dey charge my phone till it get to 10%.”

Faj Cristal:

“Welcome to ibadan toria, i can suppy and deliver all foodstuffs to you at reasonable price.”

Lookingforewa:

“That tomato for 5k is a lot you can compare with what’s on Price Pally for future purposes. I got that same quantity of tomato or even more yesterday for 2800. It was 2kg.”

