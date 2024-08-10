A skilled Nigerian barber showed an excellent haircut she gave to a young man who patronised her shop

The talented barber transformed the man's face and made him more handsome after she finished styling his hair

The barber did the job with so much confidence, indicating that she had learned the work very well

A talented female barber did an amazing job for a customer who patronised his barbershop.

The baby posted a video showing netizens the excellent haircut she gave to the man.

In the video posted by PJ Lady Barber, the baby relaxed on the chair in the shop while she attended to him.

After the haircut, the man looked very handsome as his face was transformed.

PJ Lady Barber asked her friends and followers on X to help refer customers to her shop to patronise her business.

Her words:

"Dear friends. Remember I’m a barber. Please don’t forget to refer me."

In another video posted on TikTok, she was also seen attending to a different customer with the same level of professionalism.

Someone asked in the comment section how much she charges for a clean shave, she said it's N2,000.

