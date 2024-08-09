A Nigerian man is now a university graduate despite starting out with only his WAEC certificate which he used to work

The man started teaching at St. Andrew's Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani, Enugu before he was encouraged to go to school

Mr Favour Ezema who is from Ibagwa-Ani has now bagged a degree from the University of Nigerian, Nsukka

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian man started working with his West African School Certificate (WASCE) but he is now a degree holder.

The man started teaching at St. Andrew's Secondary School in Ibagwa-Ani Enugu state before pursuing further education.

Favour Ezema was teaching with his WAEC result before proceeding to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Photo credit: Facebook/Ugwoke Oloto Odobo and UNN.

Source: Facebook

Mr Favour Ezema was encouraged to further his education after his talent became obvious to those around him.

Man who used his WAEC result to teach goes back to school

Ezema's story was shared on Facebook by Ugwoke Oloto Odobo who is the vice principal of St. Andrew's Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ugwoke said Ezema studied English and literary studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

His words:

"The young man here is Mr Favour Ezema, from Ibagwa-Ani. He just graduated from the department of English and Literary studies, faculty of arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He was teaching the English language at St. Andrew's Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani, where I'm the vice principal, admin, with just the WASC results! I saw the latent talent in him and prodded him on to advance his studies. He took my advice and today, he's not relying on his certificate, rather, he's using the experience he garnered from the universe in the university to his advantage."

Reactions as man graduates from UNN

Ijeoma Ugwoke said:

"That's great. It's good to engage in something that yields money do far it is not a bad things. I am really very proud of you."

Asogwa Emmanuel said:

"I know him very well, he's such an industrious guy."

Wale Adenaya said:

"Thanks, Ugwoke Oloto Odobo for inspiring him to become the man he is today."

Lady shares how she wrote WAEC many times

A Nigerian lady recalled how she wrote the WAEC examination many times before she got a favourable result.

Apart from WAEC, the lady also took NECO, and GCE many times before she gained admission into the university.

She took JAMB and passed the examination on the first attempt, and she has now graduated from the university.

Source: Legit.ng