A man got a new place to stay and took to social media to show internet users his beautiful room

The video he posted captured the well-lit room, which has no properties in it, and funnily showed how he planned to furnish the place with no money

Many people thought they could relate with the man's TikTok post and shared their experiences about getting new abodes

A man left internet users in stitches with a video he released about his fine room.

In a TikTok post, the man, @jeffreywealth, insinuated that he had not put in properties in his room yet.

He shared a video of his empty room. Photo Credit: @jeffreywealth

Source: TikTok

He funnily demonstrated how he planned to decorate his room with no money.

In the clip, he took different positions in the well-lit room as he gesticulated as if trying to visualise his decoration plan.

Wording on @jeffreywealth's video read:

"Me with no money planning to decorate my room."

Watch the short clip below:

People relate with the man's situation

SomTochukwu said:

"Sometimes I sit on the air to see I the couch go make sence for one position like that 😂."

Nana Akua Nyarko said:

"As I’m sitting here looking at room decors on Pinterest 😂 but broke to the core."

Naa Sackey said:

"Describing my current situation right now and i have laughed so hard."

Kevin said:

"Na when he remain 2month make my house rent due na the time I con furniture am 💀💔."

C I E S S E Y🦋❤️🇬🇭 said:

"That’s my Dad planing to tile his room 🥺he couldn’t so I did it for him 😭guys the blessings and prayers am receiving 😭🙏😊am soo happy I changed their room."

KOFI FLAME said:

"I’m done decorating my room in my mind , now im living luxurious and rent free in my head😎."

jenny🍭🌟 said:

"Me wey Dey search two bedroom furnished apartment with 4k in my Opay."

Afia Agyeiwaa said:

"The fact that I opened tiktok to specifically look for decor ideas and this is the first video I see😂."

Source: Legit.ng