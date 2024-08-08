There was excitement during a shop opening when a lucky bike man won an expensive bone straight wig

In a video, the bike man was asked to pick a paper containing a gift item, and his selection turned out to be a bone straight wig

Social media users who watched the video reacted in the comments with many ladies expressing their interest in the bike man

A shop opening ceremony took an exciting turn when a bike rider emerged as the winner of a luxurious bone straight wig.

The event, which was captured on video, revealed the bike man's surprise and delight upon discovering his prize.

Bike man wins expensive bone straight Photo credit: @everything_clare/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Party guests jubilate over bike man's fortune

A video of the event shared by the shop owner @everything_clare on TikTok, thrilled netizens, especially ladies who gushed over the man's extraordinary luck.

He was asked to select a paper containing a mystery gift, which ultimately revealed the expensive wig.

Sharing the clip, the shop owner said:

"POV: A bike man came for your shop opening and won free bone straight. Na only everything Clare dey run am o."

Reactions as bike man wins wig

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending video

@O-Cynthia said:

"Awwww Congrats to him am happy u give him remain bless."

@ONYIBO said:

"I want asking question who he is going to give the wig."

@Jewel said:

"Na my babe be that he don gimme the wig. Congratulations."

@Josh_nwa said:

"Lol straight to her sister una think say everything nah babe."

@Sabi queen7 wrote:

"And the bike man don toast me before oh."

@Glow_ree said:

"If I was there, I will follow him outside, give him 15k and collect d hair."

@BIBI SPA AND CLOTHING said:

"The man no kuku know the worth of born straight. He was like why den dey shout."

@prettymum said:

"The thing go pain me say he go carry this hair go give a girl way no love him. I feel the pain of a man dat love a girl nd the girl will be eating the guy witout the guy noticed dat she is faking it."

@Oma Cyrils1 said:

"Mk he sell am bcus he go now go give am one girl wey no go value himmm."

@C.R.A.Z.Y..L.O.V.E.R added:

"Him go use this bone straight fck all the whole girls wey dey him compound including the landlady."

@THE REAL EDO GUY reacted:

"Go give your mama or your sister make she pray for you."

Watch the video below:

Lady overexcited as man gifts her wig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady went gaga when she was presented with bone straight hair. The video never stated if it was given to her on her birthday as a proposal gift.

In the short clip, after the lady unwrapped a package and discovered that it contained a bone straight, she went into some kind of fitful excitement as she screamed.

Source: Legit.ng