A man was at work and someone approached him and gave him some free money but he refused to take it

The man said he could not accept the money but instead started preaching to the young fellow who brought the cash gift

He said the most important thing about man's whole existence was to live rightly so as to be on good terms with God

A man rejected cash gifts given to him by a kind fellow who saw him where he was working.

The man said even if it were to be billions or an aeroplane, he was not going to accept it.

The man said he would not accept the money. Photo credit: TikTok/@austinebbs and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Instead of taking the money, the man started preaching the gospel to the giver.

He noted that the most important thing in life was to live rightly with God and not to amass wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video shared by Austine BBS, the man noted that he had a reason for not accepting the cash gift.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man rejects money

@estherpeters455 said:

"That's self-value not pride. Weldone sir."

Boimento

This was the same thing that made me lose my job at Mobil; I accepted a gift from a stranger, forgetting there were cameras everywhere. I explain tire! My sack letter was already served. I miss the job though."

@LJ_Luxuryy said:

"Wise and deep words."

@Big_Vado said:

"I don catch one prayer point from wetin the man talk ….God give me one click."

@Ola Wale said:

"Pastor don tell Baba vision not to accept any gift on that day."

@BIG_KLINEX said:

"Wetin I wan know be say him later collect the money abi him no collect."

@Jeffrey Meesks said:

"Definition of contented that's great."

@TOBY said:

"Omo this man preach o."

Man shares money in the street

A Nigerian man took to the streets to offer free rides and money, an act of kindness captured in a video that quickly went viral.

In the video, the man can be seen boarding a large lorry with several others, and later, he is shown distributing money, much to their delight.

He didn't stop there, the man also ordered rides online, gifting the drivers with cash and additionally, he approached a stranger and generously gave her a bag of goodies.

Source: Legit.ng