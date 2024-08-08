A young Nigerian man has gone viral on TikTok after showing off his house which is still under construction

In a video, he showed off the exterior of the building and praised himself for his effort in the building project

Social media users who watched the video did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

A Nigerian man's TikTok video showing his unfinished building project inspired netizens on social media users.

The proud house owner took to the platform to display the exterior of his building, still under construction.

Young house owner inspires netizens

Man congratulates himself on building project

In a video posted via his account @valsmart14, he shared his accomplishment with the TikTok community, garnering an outpouring of support and encouragement.

His video showed the progress made on the project, with many commending his dedication and hard work.

"Congratulations to me. I don try," he said in the video.

Reactions as man shows off fine house

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from TikTok viewers who praised his efforts in building his own home.

@Vivi shuga said:

"Congratulations. I am next in Jesus name."

@K&B wrote:

"Congratulations. Very soon I and my hubby must recreate this."

@ThankGod Raymond said:

"Keep the fire burning. They’re more wins coming."

@GLORY said:

"Congrats before the end of this my two lovely brothers shall use this sound amen."

@peace said:

"Congratulations my darling more wins."

@Diamond Gold said:

"Awwwwn so happy for you my boss our bby congratulations ma bby. More wins."

@B!G KALA said:

"Congratulations, E no easy."

@savagem50 said:

"Big congratulations to you bro."

@celebrity Smally said:

"Congratulations more win."

@Jenni_festus said:

"Congratulations. I tap for my blessings too."

@progressfamous said:

"Congrats to you I tap from this grace for my husband amen and amen."

@odogwu dollar said:

"Congrats oo God make my own still come oo."

@Ben cash said:

"Congratulations man more keys. I tap from your Grace."

@Wealth said:

"Congratulations bro God did."

@Samuel said:

"Congratulations brother please keep winning big champ."

@NOK MILAN added:

"Congrats boss, I pray mine comes soon."

Man shows off his magnificent house

