A Nigerian man is attending the 72nd Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

The man was in the kitchen where food was being prepared for the congregation at the RCCG 2024 national convention

There were many people in the large kitchen in the Redemption Camp located along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state

A man is one of those attending the RCCG annual national convention which started on August 5.

The man said the RCCG 72nd Annual Convention features salvation, hope as well as free food.

The RCCG Annual National Convention cooking ongoing. Photo credit: TikTok/@fashotayo2.

Source: TikTok

The video shared by Fashotayo showed a large kitchen where many people were cooking for the convention.

There were many gigantic pots with jollof rice cooking in them and cooks attending to each pot.

Fashotayo said the 2024 RCCG convention is held at the Redemption Camp, also known as the Redemption City located along Km 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state.

Fashotayo said:

"RCCG 72nd Annual Convention! Experience free food, salvation, healings, deliverance, breakthroughs, and ultimately, the hope of glory at the Redemption City of God."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Redemption Camp kitchen

@niffy said:

"I miss camp jollof rice."

@Nurse FLO said:

"Well done sir, ma. May God almighty reward you all IJN."

@sallakokemmy said:

"May thy lord bless you all."

@Michaelvincent626 said:

"If I come this camp, nothing una wan tell me, na this department I go work ooo."

@Chef_glo said:

"Weldone Sir and Ma…God bless you all."

@ireneikhunugieaig said:

"Well done sir and ma God bless you all."

@adepojukunle2016@gmail.c said:

"Happy convention, More years to celebrate in Jesus name amen."

@toyinhassan506heltee said:

"Redeeemedd family. The redeemites we are one happy family. Halleluyah. here comes day."

@Kay C said:

"Camp egusi soup no be here o."

