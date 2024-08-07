A Nigerian lady has shared the unexpected instruction a client gave her as punishment for her lateness

According to her, she arrived late for home appointment and her angry client asked her to sit under the sun for one hour

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their varying opinions about the rare incident

A Nigerian lash technician received a heartbreaking punishment from a client for arriving late to a home appointment.

The client, unhappy with the delay, instructed the lady to sit under the scorching sun for a full hour.

Lady captures herself sitting under sun

In a TikTok video, the lady with the handle @nkaesthetics0, documented her experience and shared a video of herself sitting in the sun.

She went ahead to note that she would just go home and not bother refunding the client the money she already paid for the service.

She captioned the video:

"POV: My client asked me to sit under the sun for an hour because I got to my home appointment service late. God abeg o. I will just go back home and not refund anything."

Reactions trail lash technician's experience with client

Many netizens on TikTok said the punishment style was too intense and condemned the client's behaviour.

They all stormed the comments section to share their displeasure over the client's unexpected action.

@lil_minat said:

"Go back home and refund her."

@titilayo wrote:

"Omo deduct ur tf and refund her the rest some ppl are not humans tch."

@susaana added:

"Nawa so unfair thing to do. Why y sef sit down there?"

@onyedikachi reacted:

"Why would a client be so mean. She could just say something else than ask u to sit outside under sun. I hope you're back home sis."

