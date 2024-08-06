A final-year student has shared a hilarious video of her father telling her the kind of design that should be on her sign-out shirt

In the video, he placed the shirt on a chair and used hand gestures to explain the design adequately to her

While explaining, he claimed that nobody else had ever done the design, as it was a concept he had personally thought of

A Nigerian university student shared a video of her father explaining his creative design ideas for her sign-out shirt with her.

The clip captured the hearts of many users on TikTok, who stormed the comments to react to the man's sweet gesture.

Nigerian dad tells daughter how to design sign-out shirt

Source: TikTok

Dad drafts design for daughter's sign-out shirt

In the video posted by @pearl5244, her father enthusiastically explained his vision for the shirt's artwork.

With his shirt draped over a chair, he used expressive hand gestures to illustrate his ideas and help her understand.

He instructed his daughter to take the shirt to an artist, specifying a rainbow-coloured love sign and the addition of "dad and mum" with space for their signatures.

Speaking further, the father proudly claimed that his concept was entirely original, stating that "nobody has done it."

In his words:

"Take the shirt to the artist. He should make a big love sign here of rainbow colour that is catchy to the eyes then here he will write dad and mum and give space for us to sign our signature. Mummy will sign, I will sign. This concept just came to my head. Nobody has done it."

Reactions as dad designs daughter's sign-out shirt

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@DÀDÁ OF LAGOS said:

"I want to see a video of you in that shirt saying “tarrr! No go there!You pay school fee! Wey you wan sigh for this area.”

@Bright said:

"Commenting so I can come back to your page and see if you wore the shirt for your sign out."

@Peace_chi said:

"Nawaoo. Did I actually come to this life differently? Cos some persons father already planning their sign out while mine ain’t even care how I’m going about my project."

@Official_phunmy said:

"Your dad is something else, baba dey protect the bride price wey him go collect, congratulations dear."

@SenatE said:

"This father suppose be our President, he get strategy pass the entire APC members including Thiefnubu."

@Xtybakesss said:

"See sweet daddyyyy. Mine couldn’t wait for to graduate and he left without saying goodbye."

@Efe added:

"Wow my dad is exactly like this. I’m a fashion designer by the way so he calls me to show me what he wants me to sew for my mom."

Watch the video below:

