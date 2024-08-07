A Nigerian lady has shared a video celebrating her father who made sure to train his six children in school

According to the lady, her doting father didn't mind living in a burnt house and wearing one cloth just to make sure his children were educated

While sharing a video of her father, the young lady expressed her love for her father and promised to make him reap the fruits of his labour

A heartwarming video showing a Nigerian father who's dedicated to his children's education has gone viral.

The father, who ensured all six of his children went to school, made heavy sacrifices, including living in a burnt house and wearing the same clothes.

Lady praises Nigerian father's dedication to family Photo credit: @babydaddyya1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Daughter praises dad's commitment to family

His daughter, @babydaddyya1, on TikTok, honoured her father for his dedication and resilience on his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She praised him for prioritising their education, even if it meant personal discomfort.

The father's mantra, as shared by his daughter, was to stay hungry and make sacrifices so his children could have the opportunities he never had.

Despite the challenges, he raised five graduates who are doing greatly in their respective fields of study.

The proud daughter wrote:

"Happy birthday to my king. The only man that agreed to live in a burnt house just to make sure he trained his 6 kids to university level. Proud father of 5 graduates.

"My dad will always say to us, I never had the opportunity to be in the university but I will stay hungry and be in one jeans and shirt just to make sure I trained you all.

"Thank you for the sacrifices dad. Soon you will start reaping the fruits of your labour. We are proud to call you our dad. Thanks to God for giving you someone like my mum who fights like a lion and doesn't know how to give up."

Reactions as lady praises hardworking dad

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@mhizthegame said:

"Happy birthday to your dad, may him be alive to enjoy the fruits of his labour."

@Shawn martins said:

"Rip dad, I did not get to grow well b4 you left me. Rip step dad, this were your exact words whenever you called me to spell something and I spelt it correctly. I love you both and miss you so much."

@Moonbeam-Olachi said:

"Daddy like my daddy though my trained himself in the university and he’s a civil servant with his salary he trained all of us to university level. We already have 3 graduates including me."

@BIG PRINCESS OF LAGOS:

"Happy birthday sir more long life in good health and to you young lady you are covered with the blood of Jesus and you will bring nothing but Good news to your family. Amen."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady honours elderly dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who brought her 94-year-old father to her workplace captured the hearts of many online.

In a heartwarming video, she introduced her father to her colleagues, who were delighted to meet him and eagerly shook his hand.

Source: Legit.ng