A man appreciated his beautiful wife for being an amazing woman and never requesting money from him since they met

According to him, the woman was not only a good wife to him, but also extended her love to his family

In appreciation, the overwhelmed husband showered praises on his wife and also blessed her with bundles of cash

A man has gone viral after publicly praising his wife for her selflessness and kindness in their marriage.

The husband, who was clearly overwhelmed with gratitude, acknowledged his wife's exceptional character and appreciated her support and generosity towards his family.

Nigerian man blesses wife with cash Photo credit: @efizy_david/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man blesses wife with cash

The appreciative man, identified on TikTok as @efizy_david, took to his account to express his heartfelt thanks to his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He commended her for never requesting financial assistance from him since they met, instead opting to ask for funds to support his family members.

Her kindness extended beyond his immediate family, as she also showed concern for his siblings, never once asking for help for herself or her own relatives.

In her husband's words:

"Since I know you till today you have not for once asked me for money. Instead of that you will ask me to send money to my family. Not even your siblings have called me one day that they need my help. You have been a good person to me and you're a good person to my family and I want to thank you for respecting my family."

In appreciation, the man showered his wife with bundles of cash and expressed his gratitude for her support and love.

Reactions as man blesses wife with cash

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Ask of Ella designs said:

"Can’t even look at him in the eye? Are u sure u can talk to this your husband. The fear in her eyes tho. God bless your home Sister."

@Bella MB said:

"The relationship looks lik script like theres no freedom of speech and fart. De lik na only yes sir."

@P͎a͎t͎r͎i͎c͎i͎a͎ said:

"They don’t look like playmates sha, I just feel his doing all these for the camera. Make una check on that woman ohhh."

@alkalineo2 commented:

"This man is enjoying peace of mind with his God gifted wife and I’m sure she from east Africa Kenya."

@MGR reacted:

"God please I need this kind of woman in my life. What a good woman. Chai. I feel so emotional. Gud woman no dey easy to find."

@DaddyNiki added:

"Where una dey see good women? God have mercy on me. May God bless every good women out there, with appreciative and loving husband. Longer life to you both."

Watch the video below:

Woman surprises husband on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a wife who made her husband feel special on his birthday by surprising him thrice in one day warmed hearts.

The lady had come to her husband's room as though she had forgotten it was his birthday and asked him to join her in the living room for prayers.

Source: Legit.ng