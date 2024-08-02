A patient was so full of joy when an employee at the hospital brightened her day with funny songs at the hospital

In a heartwarming video, the employee walked into the ward and sang for the patient while asking what she wanted for breakfast

Social media users reacted massively to the lovely video with man wishing for the employee to be recognised

A touching video captured the special moment a hospital employee lifted the spirits of a patient with a rendition of funny songs.

The kind-hearted staff member walked into the ward with energy and enthusiasm, and began singing while inquiring about the patient's breakfast choice.

Source: TikTok

Patient overwhelmed by employee's vibrant spirit

The patient, who shared her encounter on TikTok via the handle @emeralds_786, was excited by the unexpected performance.

She praised the employee's amazing energy, saying she felt "so alive" thanks to the staff member's efforts.

In her words:

"She made me feel so alive. She is so energetic. NHSEngland can we have more staff like her please she literally made my day literally."

Reactions as hospital patient praises employee

TikTok users were impressed by the woman's action with many calling for her to be recognised for her exceptional care.

@Josy diamond said:

"Ahahah that’s my auntie. She will never change."

@Abi Mae said:

"Whoever works at this lady NHS trust, nominate her for a staff award please!"

@AuntViv said:

"Ya see people like this, they need recognition, extra pay everything! they make the patients happy."

@AnitaDoesLife said:

"The kitchen workers are angels. The ones in my ward are such sweethearts they literally melt my heart. I go home missing them."

@shazwithlove2 commented:

"She kept me alive I know. Every single day for the time I was in hospital. I tell her every day. And she prayed with me too. She gave me courage."

@Dannielle added:

"OMG this woman made my time in hospital so much more bareable. I couldn't thank her enough. Such an amazing woman."

Source: Legit.ng