PhD application for fall 2025 admissions into Rice University, United States has officially opened for interested Nigerian students

Rice University is offering a fully funded scholarship in the areas of accounting, operations management and organisational behaviour

Each admitted student in the program will be offered a stipend support of $40,000 (over N63 million) per year

Nigerians who wish to further their studies in the United States have been invited to apply for the Rice University fully funded PhD in management.

Legit.ng learnt application for the doctoral program scholarship was scheduled to open on August 1.

The PhD application for fall is open for applications.

Source: Getty Images

Rice University scholarship application deadline

The application deadline is December 1, for studies in areas such as accounting, strategic management, finance, operations management and organisational behaviour.

"Full financial assistance will be provided to each admitted student in the Ph.D. program in the form of a tuition waiver and a generous stipend which is earned in part through a research/teaching assistantship.

"Continued funding is provided for your first five years in the program contingent on satisfactory academic progress," a statement on the varsity's website read.

Rice University scholarship comes with stipends

Admitted students at Rice University will be provided with a workspace, a personal computer with office software and statistical packages, and access to the Rice University network (e.g., email, library access, journals access, etc.).

Students will also receive stipend support of $40,000 (over N63 million) annually. It is, however, noteworthy that the stipend is earned partly by working as a teaching or research assistant for an assigned faculty member.

To be eligible for the stipend, students are expected to make satisfactory progress toward their degree and maintain their full-time student status.

Legit.ng reported that Slovakia had invited Nigerians to apply for its fully funded scholarship.

UK university scholarship for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK university had announced a scholarship opportunity open to international students.

International students from Nigeria can apply for the scholarship and undertake their PhD in the UK for free. The CENTRE-UB scholarship is fully funded with a tuition waiver and £19,237 (N30 million) living stipends. This means PhD students chosen for the scholarship would be cared for throughout their study.

The £19,237 (N30 million) living stipend will be paid in monthly instalments until the program terminates. To be eligible for the scholarship, prospective candidates must have obtained at least a second-class upper division from a UK university or equivalent from a non-UK university.

