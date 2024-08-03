Young Nigerian Man builds Bungalow, Uses Stone Coated Roof, Calls it his First Benz
- A young Nigerian man who built a house for himself before investing many millions into getting a car has been praised
- After completing the house, he called the building his first Benz to show people what his priority was
- Many young Nigerians who loved the grand design of his bungalow prayed to achieve the same thing in life
A young Nigerian man who was able to build a bungalow for himself has rejoiced in a TikTok video.
Showing the completed building that had already been painted, the man labelled it his first Benz, showing that he prioritised it over getting a car.
Bungalow with cute roof design
The house's stone-coated roof complemented the building. The roof had a side gutter for proper rainwater channeling.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
In an earlier video on his page, he praised God for being his only source of help for the house.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Micheal Chi Fidelity said:
"Congratulations my honorable..... my blessings, I tap from urs."
Grace Michael said:
"Congratulations,oh Lord I will wait for my time to come."
ogbojimonday said:
"Congratulations bro, I am next person."
Richmore said:
"Congratulations my boss, i tap from your blessings, my own will complete %100 like this ."
charlesbenjamin024 said:
"Congratulations, more grace more success."
Bobobtc49 said:
"Oh lord when.. for the sake of my mother."
mama chinos said:
"Congratulations for i claim mine in Jesus name Amen."
D Diamond said:
"Congratulations to you bro, it wasn't easy, but God did."
CHIZZY MONEY asked:
"Congratulations brother, please how much does this cost?"
He replied:
"I can't tell, it was a step by step approach."
Kyrgyzstan money lmt said:
"Congratulations blood we move more bigger."
Young man started building foundation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a video to show the moment he started the first stage of his building project.
With cement blocks for his house foundation all around the dug trenches, his pastor prayed for him. During the clip, he stretched out his arms to demonstrate how fulfilled he was at such a young age.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.