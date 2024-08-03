A young Nigerian man who built a house for himself before investing many millions into getting a car has been praised

After completing the house, he called the building his first Benz to show people what his priority was

Many young Nigerians who loved the grand design of his bungalow prayed to achieve the same thing in life

A young Nigerian man who was able to build a bungalow for himself has rejoiced in a TikTok video.

Showing the completed building that had already been painted, the man labelled it his first Benz, showing that he prioritised it over getting a car.

Bungalow with cute roof design

The house's stone-coated roof complemented the building. The roof had a side gutter for proper rainwater channeling.

In an earlier video on his page, he praised God for being his only source of help for the house.

Young man started building foundation

