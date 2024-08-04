A Nigerian man who built a multi-flat building has been praised after he made a video about it online

The man showed people the moment he started the project from the foundation when blocks just arrived at his site

Though he did not show himself putting final finishing touches to the building, his stone-coated roof got attention

A young Nigerian man who built a house has gone online to celebrate himself after completing a multi-flat project.

He made a video to show the moment he started the project from the foundation level.

The young man posed in front of his building. Photo source: @ask_of_kendi_muller

Source: TikTok

Roof design with stone-coated material

Before roofing the project, the man (@ask_of_kendi_muller) built a parapet on his level. The design of the parapet showed that he must have built pillars at different angles of the house.

The clip he shared only showed the moment he roofed the house with Gerard stone-coated material.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

osinanwata Osinanwata Buruoga said:

"God when will my own come."

HENRY said:

"Congratulations, bro I tapped from your Grace."

Omoruyi jnr said:

"Congratulations I tap from ur grace."

Robert said:

"Congratulations God please don’t forget me too."

Mayor Of Korea said:

"Congrats bro, only the foundation alone nor be small money, who nor go nor know."

$ucce$$ful Vega$ said:

"Congrats boss.... I'll get mine just like this one good day."

Adewenzy said:

"Congratulations brother …..please how many square meters is the Gerard?…. please just want to know."

Chris said:

"Bigger congratulations to you."

Coll Ins said:

"Congrats, I pray mine reaches me soon."

odion112 said:

"I just Dey see house since morning."

Alex_EXCHANGE said:

"Congratulations I will use this sound before the end of the year."

NOK MILAN said:

"Congrats boss, I pray mine comes soon."

All the best for everyone said:

"Congratulations I tap from your grace."

tesla_cars_br_fans2 said:

"Congratulations, bro more grace. High spirit."

Samuel said:

"Congratulations brother, please keep winning big champ."

Man built bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who was able to build a bungalow for himself has rejoiced in a TikTok video.

Showing the completed building that had already been painted, the man labelled it his first Benz, showing that he prioritised it over getting a car.

Source: Legit.ng