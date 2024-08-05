A young man recently shared his experience after unboxing and testing the newly available Starlink internet service

A young man who got the recent Starlink internet service shared his experience after unboxing it and testing the internet speed.

The man also disclosed that his reason for getting Elon Musk’s Starlink was that other services is not fast enough for him.

Man tests Starlink speed. Photo credit: @rickaquaonyoutube

Source: TikTok

Testing Starlink internet speed

After setting up the device, he tested the speed, which stood at 189mb per second.

And then while it was raining on that day, it was still showing a speed of 18mb per second, which he said was better than anything else he had used in the past. The video was posted by @rickaquaonyoutube.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people on the Starlink unboxing

Prince Ayeh said:

“Monthy payment of how much?”

Ikara’s Tech wrote:

“That is mega bit per second.”

Bun_54 commented:

“How much does it cost?”

The food factory:

“Kasoa? Wont it be stolen?”

GodFace:

“Do you need monthly subscription?”

Max:

“I thought starlink isn’t legal in Ghana.”

Bra_Yaw:

“Ricky which side of Kasoa are you lemme come home.”

Mawutor24:

“So if ECG do their thing you will be offline?”

Brilliant638:

“How much is it in Ghana.”

Knox:

“How much does it cost?”

Rick Aqua:

“Varies everywhere.”

Mr Boat:

“So now starlink is in Ghana now.”

Luxurious_preowned:

“How much for the star link.”

Eminent83:

“How can i get star link device?”

Kofi Junior:

“Starlink isn’t illegal again?”

Pikay_nelson:

“Bro how much is the thing or contact for us to link up with them.”

Nana Apprey:

“Rick, please which tab brand are you using ? Or it’s an iPad?”

Mr_Asare.1:

“You got a nice setup.”

