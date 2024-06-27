A man has happily installed Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system so as to have a fast network connection

A man has shunned other internet service providers and chosen to make use of Starlink satellite internet system.

In a video, the man was seen unveiling the Starlink internet system after it was delivered to him.

The man shows that the Starlink system loads at 98mb per second. Photo credit: TikTok/@izziboye.

Source: TikTok

Installing Starlink in Nigeria

The video was posted by Izzi Boye and it also shows how the Starlink satellite internet antenna was mounted on the man's roof.

Izzi then switched on the Starlink internet and tested it to see how fast websites could load.

When he switched it on, Izzi saw that the Starlink internet system was loading at 98MB per second.

Many of his followers asked how much he bought the Starlink internet, indicating that they are also interested.

The man said:

"Unboxing, setup and speed test of Starlink. According to the website it can connect up to 128 devices. I only connected it to 5 so far."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man installs Starlink internet system

@Bahausa said:

"How many devices did it connect to?"

@Serleesu Ormar said:

"So you mean before you use it, you most always have electric power in your house?"

@Bashir_yunurs asked:

"How about the the distance that Starlink will work for?"

@olorungemstone asked:

"If I register Starlink to Ogba, Lagos and I take it to somewhere in Abuja, will it still work there?"

@olorungemstone commented:

"Someone says it will tie itself to my location and not work anywhere else I go."

Source: Legit.ng