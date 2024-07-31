A beautiful Nigerian lady caught the attention of netizens with a catchy video from her traditional wedding day

In the clip, she dubbed the event a 'total shutdown' and congratulated herself on her traditional wedding

Social media users took turns to congratulate the young bride who said her 'odogwu' paid her bride price in full

A stunning Nigerian bride stole the spotlight with a captivating video from her traditional wedding celebration.

The clip, which quickly went viral, showed the joyous occasion and the bride's excitement at being "traditionally taken".

Nigerian bride dubs her wedding a 'total shutdown" Photo credit: @romanz_goddess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride overjoyed over grand wedding

The happy bride, @romanz_goddess on TikTok, shared a video which included a glimpse of the luxurious cars that graced her special day.

In the video, she proudly announced that her partner had paid the full bride price, earning him the trending title of "odogwu".

In her words:

"My odogwu paid in full. It was a total shutdown on 25th May. Congratulations to me. Traditionally taken."

Reactions trail bride's traditional wedding video

Social media users were wowed by the grand display at the wedding and they took to the comments section on TikTok to offer their congratulatory messages to the newlywed.

@Precious said:

"Am not even in a relationship more talk of picking a date but am picking date with Faith 28th of December is the code."

@Uso Nwa wrote:

"Chai my dad won’t be there that day, rip."

@BLECIOUS said:

"For over one hour on TikTok all I see on my fyp is marriage. Pls what is happening. Congratulations."

@Jessica said:

"I don’t have any date but am believing God and trusting him, I pick 12th of December for introduction then 23rd for traditional and white wedding Amen."

@success said:

"Congratulations beautiful angel the lord that did it for u will also do it for me and my friends."

@user4484244986227 reacted:

"Congratulations nwa. Oh Lord please settle me this year in Jesus mighty name amen amen amen amen amen amen and amen settled."

@Becky Billions reacted:

"Congratulations Asa!!!! Manifesting for my Odogwu nwoke!!!! Odometer! Even if I’m currently single."

@Rita Kevin added:

"Congratulations nwa your new home is already blessed I tap from your grace."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng