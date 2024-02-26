A Nigerian lady is in a celebration mood after she completed her PhD at the young age of 28

The lady, Dr Ifechidere Sophia Obani, made a post on X telling the public she has also built two companies.

Apart from completing her PhD and building two companies, Dr Ifechidere also said she runs a health initiative.

She posted photos in which she posed with her father, who she praised for showing her support.

Dr Ifechidere wrote:

"Papa I made it!!!! You have produced a daughter who bagged her PhD at age 28, owns two companies and runs a health initiative, all accolades goes to you for your unwavering support and love. You deserve every winnings and we your children will keep on winning for you!"

Reactions as lady bags PhD at 28

@Healing_001 said:

"Congratulations. This is a plus and outstanding achievement. I pray, may your testimony continue with tremendous and monumental success and progress in your career path and other areas of your life. Your essence will be relevant all the days of your life. Bless you."

@LilianAda17 remarked:

"Congratulations ma. A friend posted you on her status seeing you here decided to also pen my congratulatory message."

@Spazzzie said:

"Congratulations Ifechidere. I'm proud of you!"

@joenjega commented:

"Congratulations are in order fellow African. I pray to God for the academic milestone of attaining a PhD and adding the title of Dr in my name. I'm an accountant and I believe a PhD in accounting or economics would be a great gift from the Alpha and Omega."

