A Nigerian techie has given a review of the Airtel Nokia 5G router weeks after he got one for himself

The young man said getting the Airtel product was the best decision even and added that it was a cheap alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink

Since he got it, the techie said he has "been streaming everything streamable in the highest available resolution"

Weeks after buying the Airtel Nokia 5G router, a Nigerian techie, @Melocoder, has shared his experience of using the product.

The coder admitted that the router is truly unlimited data as he has used almost 400GB within a month.

Melody said the Airtel Nokia 5G router is a cheaper alternative to Starlink. Photo Credit: @Melocoder

Source: Twitter

A delighted @Melocoder added that buying the router was the best decision ever and encouraged people looking to get a cheap alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink to get one. He tweeted on X:

"It's been almost a month now since I got the Airtel Nokia 5G router. Best decision ever 😂.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I've used almost 400gb already under a month. It truly is unlimited data.

"If you need a cheap alternatives to Starlink, or just want truly unlimited data for ngn ISP. check this out."

Cost of Airtel Nokia 5G router

According to @Melocoder, the router used to be N20k but he got his at N35k in Port Harcourt. He said he has been streaming everything streamable without any difficulty since he got the device.

"Been streaming everything streamable in the highest available resolution and downloading games from PlayStation store without any problems."

He noted that other networks can be used on the router but the unlimited provision is only available to Airtel sims. The techie stated that it needs constant electricity to function.

See his tweet below:

Netizens debate on Airtel Nokia 5G router

@himesama_01 said:

"Waitttt, but what happens if your phone is 4G? Cause I saw somewhere that if my phone is 5G, I won't get 5G benefits... idk."

@Smart_Business5 said:

"I think the speed is cap, because 5G suppose get up to 200mps."

@SirLeoNaz said:

"White big lie ...

"I have this and I regret buying it.

"It's fkn sh.it, until I convert it to Universal."

@judgegodwins said:

"Airtel's network is usually bad here in PH especially when raining. Does this seem to have the same issue?"

@BillionaireBant said:

"Battery powered or requires constant electricity?

"If the former, what's the span?"

@xlshotit said:

"3 months now, truly unlimited with good speed even with 20k - 20mbps plan."

Nigerian company begins sale of 5G router

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian company had begun selling 5G routers.

This is coming over 2 years after it successfully secured a 5G licence during an auction held on December 13, 2021. At the time of the auction, Mafab Communications secured the license alongside MTN, beating Airtel to the surprise of many.

After many months of silence, on December 31, 2023, BusinessDay reported that the company updated its website with new products and their respective prices According to the message on the website, users can now buy its routers for N50,000 using a link which redirects to Sterling Bank.

Source: Legit.ng