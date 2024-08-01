A Nigerian lady recently congratulated her father on his remarriage in a TikTok video that has since gone viral

In the heartwarming clip, she shared that her father's new wife has a daughter, who will now legally become her sister

Clearly thrilled about her father's new marriage, she also shared photos of the bride in her wedding gown

Daughter celebrates as father remarries

The lady who was excited about the fact that her father had gotten a wife shared the photos of the bride in her wedding gown.

The video has garnered widespread attention online, with many users applauding her positive attitude and warm embrace of her new family members. The video was posted by @onegirl062.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man is so happy that he has finally married his Oyinbo hearthrobe at the Federal Marriage Registry, in Ikoyi, Lagos. The couple have shared a video on TikTok to celebrate their union and friends and well-wishers are congratulating them.

Man marries Oyinbo lady shares good memories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man recently married an Oyinbo woman and shared their joyful court wedding moments online.

In the video, the couple, both beaming with excitement, posed for numerous photos. Dressed in their beautiful wedding attire, their happiness and fulfilment were evident in their radiant smiles.

They posed for various photos in their wedding attire, their smiles reflecting their happiness and fulfilment.

