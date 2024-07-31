A Nigerian lady who is in her final year said she was not happy that her school has put a stop to sing out ceremony

She said the school decided to ban students from wearing white shirts and using inks to sign congratulatory messages

The lady said she didn't understand why the ban on the popular sign-out ceremony had to happen during her set

A final-year student is not happy that her school has put a stop to signing-out activities in the school.

She did not mention the name of her school, but she said the institution banned students from doing the popular sign-out on final examination day.

Singing out has become a popular tradition in many higher institutions in Nigeria and many students look forward to it.

On the day of their final examination paper, students often wear white shirts and hand inks to their well-wishers to sign congratulatory messages on the shirts.

This is what the lady said her school has banned, and she was not happy that it happened when it was her turn to graduate and experience it.

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, @meet_fehyee said the ban was painful for her.

Reactions as school bans sign out activities

@DML said:

"Facing this also in Laspotech."

@Dollar said:

"Which school be that abeg."

@___quintee said:

"And na that sign out dey make me go school ooo."

@+44 said:

"Auchi say we no de wear white signout again."

@pearl said:

"Na, the signout dey motivate some people anyways. Congratulations."

@Hannitah said:

"What Laspotech did. They think 6 years is 6 minutes."

@Bibicakes_n_more said:

"This is me and my friends on November 14. We cried our eyes out. After all the struggles we can’t celebrate like we want. It’s well."

WAEC students celebrate sign-out

Some students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination are happy that they have written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

