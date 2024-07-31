A choir has jumped on Brain Jotter's gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge as they sang the trending song by Mike Ejeagha

The choir picked up 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' released in 1983 by Mike Ejeagha and sang it in an impressive way

They used different voice levels to sing the song as Brain Jotter's gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge continues to trend

A Nigerian choir has jumped on the gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge created by Brain Jotter.

The choir is based in Abuja and Warri, and they came together to sing 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' by Mike Ejeagha.

The Green Chambers Choir sang 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' by Mike Ejeagha. Photo credit: TikTok/Green Chambers Choir.

Source: TikTok

The Green Chambers Choir sang the song in such a sweet way, using different voice patterns.

Their rendering of the gwo gwo gwo ngwo song sounded melodious and sweet to the ears.

Mike Ejeagha released the 'Onye Isi Oche' song in 1983, but it trended in 2024 after Brain Jotter danced to it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as choir sings gwo gwo gwo ngwo song

@Shimi said:

"Sopranos are on fire, the harmony is fire."

@Ogadimma Peterman said:

"I need to comot for this country, we no dey serious."

@chiorirosemaryoji said:

"Who swear for Nigerians like this?"

@MotherG said:

"Na catholic choristers go sing this one."

@Blessing Doubara said:

"You see why our leaders always think we are unserious."

@Amaru Lakeshore said:

"Best Christmas carol songs 2025."

@chiboy said:

"We Nigerians are so creative, God has blessed this country, the only problem we have is bad governance."

@EcwShawarma&Grills said:

"We no just well for this country. When we go serious like this."

@Daniel Kunke said:

"The sopranos are so good!!! Jesus! See blend! Even alto!"

@Joy Bosede said:

"Watin be this Nigeria. Never been serious for once."

