A man from Japan joined Nigerians to take part in the trending gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge created by Brain Jotter

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by Shobu, the man's performance of Brain Jotter's dance was slightly different.

The man made use of his waist to dance to the song released in 1983 by Mike Ejeagha and then threw his leg like Brain Jotter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man jumps on gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance

@Wini said:

"The way we influence this oyibo people is something else."

@King Amzi said:

"Power of social media. Trend moving from Nigeria to a global recognition."

@Timmy said:

"Love from Nigeria."

@estherpeters455 said:

"This challenge don first me reach abroad."

@Tolu ESTRELLA said:

"Real-life definition of your happiness does not depend on anyone. Enjoy your own company. I like it."

@iyanyablessing said:

"I talk am this challenge go don reach heaven."

@Amicable said:

"Who is chasing you."

@user901876350 said:

"The world has really become so small with digital communication technology. It has become one big family."

@TessWinner said:

"You did it well and chased after yourself."

@Fox said:

"You even did better than most people doing it."

@user90909962373590 said:

"The music is an international music now."

@kuwaitlord4 said:

"I’m from Ghana. I’m proud of Nigeria. They’re the heartbeat of AFRICA."

Source: Legit.ng