A Nigerian lady who is a serving corper visited the palace of Sultan of Sokoto in a video that went viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady showed the activities that took place at the royal house, where they were served with meals

The lady who was visibly excited to have met the sultan and revealed that they took a photo with him presented one of the photos as confirmation in the video

A Nigerian lady, currently serving as a corps member, visited the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, and her video went viral on TikTok.

In the video, she showcased the various activities at the royal residence, including the meals they were served.

NYSC corper who met Sultan of Sokoto shares her experience. Photo credit: @bellas_finery

Source: TikTok

Clearly excited about meeting the Sultan, she shared that they had taken a photo with him and presented one of the photos as proof in the video, as shown by @bellas_finery.

Netizens share their reaction after watching the video

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Abdulaziz imam Yaree said:

“Definitely I saw you at that day 18 June.”

Bellas_finery wrote:

“At where?”

Allαm commented:

“I was once there sokoto camp wamako.”

Brown also commented:

“E jux b like wen u get off 4rom work ..eat and enjoy.”

Bellas_finery:

“E just be like them release us from prison.”

Abdullahi Garba Inuwa:

“Urr welcome to the seat of the caliphate.”

Source: Legit.ng