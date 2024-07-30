A lady said she has started maintaining her car with closer attention after she heard the price of a new one

A Nigerian lady said she is maintaining her Toyota car well after hearing the price of a new one.

She said she purchased the 2010 Toyota Corolla at N5.2 million in the year 2023.

The lady said she bought the Corolla 2010 car at the cost of N5.2 million but it now costs N7 million. Photo credit: TikTok/Keto Consult.

In a video posted by Keto Consult, the lady said she heard the car now cost more than N5.2 million.

Cost of Toyota Corolla 2010 in Nigeria

According to her, an enquiry she made confirmed the 2010 Toyota Corolla now sells for between N7 million to N8 million.

She said it was for this reason that she started paying closer attention to maintaining the old one she had.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady maintains her old car

@Gwintok said:

"Whatever you do, ignore anybody who will tell you to go wash the engine… you welcome."

@John Ayanfe Afolaby said:

"This one nah South Africa Corrola not so called direct Belgium."

@Helen jiook said:

"I bought mine 1.6m at Abuja 2021 and sold it this year at N6.9m."

@Sadiq said:

"Try and take the car to the car wash. At least make the engine dey neat."

@Abuja property guy said:

"Try to wash the engine."

@Maxwell said:

"I check mine every day before starting it.....my car is my business power."

@Obianika Ifeanyi said:

"Video of when you just bought It. I want to check something."

@Divinity said:

"My sister hold that Corolla tight o, na em I dey use, the car na family."

