A Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class shared her moving story on X (formerly Twitter).

The lady named Ugwueke Happiness Anne Kamara, who graduated from the Department of Economics dedicated it to her late mother.

Lady achieves first-class. Photo credit: @thekamara

Source: Twitter

Lady achieves first class in Economics

The first-class graduate said she wanted to make her late mother proud, showing what the achievement meant to her. The lady made the announcement on her X handle @thekamara.

In her words:

“UGWUEKE, Happiness Anne (Kamara). BSc. Economics (Hons) 4.59/5.0. One First class degree hotter. This one is for my mum, I hope you are smiling down from heaven cos we finally did it.”

See the X post:

Reactions from people about the first-class lady

@SamuelXeus

“My Bro!”

@thekamara_

“M’y guyyyyyyyyyy.”

@tosinolaseinde:

“Congratulations!”

@thekamara_ said:

My Idolo from money Africa.Thank you ma’am.”

@svyy47 wrote:

“All of una na only picture we Dey see, no rice???! Ehn cracko?!”

@bunmi_damilare:

“Kamara dearie, I’m so proud of you.”

@thekamara_:

“Thank youuuuu Bunmi. Your Favorite HR buddy.”

@themmanuelfaith:

“I am so proud of you.”

@Sir_Haniel

“Congratulations. Mum will be proud.”

@thekamara_:

“I'm sure she would be so proud too.”

@thekamara_:

“Really wished she was here.”

@Sir_Dejare:

“Congratulations, Lady Kamara.”

Source: Legit.ng