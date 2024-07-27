A popular Nigerian content creator on TikTok recently shared her reaction after a work colleague discovered her page

In the video, she initially seemed reluctant to reveal her online celebrity status, preferring to keep it a secret

However, when her colleagues eventually found out, their enthusiastic response was heartwarming, showering her with attention and admiration

Co-workers find out colleague is popular

Watch the video below:

Reactions as colleagues uncover lady's page

