A Nigerian man has expressed his shock after seeing a job seeker announcing a vacancy for a job post

In a video, he showed the moment the job seeker moved to a wall to write his number for people who might be interested in a job

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section of the post to pen funny comments

A recent incident left a Nigerian man stunned after witnessing a job seeker advertising a vacancy for a job post.

In a video shared on social media, the job seeker is seen writing his contact number on a wall, inviting interested individuals to contact him about a potential employment opportunity.

Job seeker announces vacancy in video Photo credit: @larryb04/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares video of job seeker

The video, which has since gone viral, sparked many humorous comments from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the man who shared the video, identified as @larryb_04 on TikTok, the job seeker was yet to find a job for himself, yet he was announcing a job opportunity.

He taunted the young man, questioning if he looked like someone who could give people jobs.

He captioned the video in pidgin, saying:

"Who no get job dey write job opportunity cause na for where he find job go na there em get this job."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of job seeker

The TikTok video quickly went viral, and several netizens shared their opinions.

@Olodo said:

"Next time you guys supposed arrested him for questioning because many people have fall into victims of kidnapping."

@Dha babe stated:

"First time of seeing this. I never jam person wey dey that thing for wall."

@Ademola commented:

"Don’t judge a book by it cover but I no talk say make you carry the number go call ooo."

@Mama said:

"I always wonder who writes this, thanks for clearing my curiosity."

@Kenehi said:

"Na them, Neo life and GNLD I don't know why government nor va ban am."

@Top God wrote:

"His job is to look for people to do jobs wisdom."

@user2099850814487 said:

"Na so my mum carry moni wey i give am for upkeep take go pay for Qnet for pH make my sis work. Na wen e cast dey com tell me, till nw i dey vex."

@Drbee_seun added:

"I'm still looking for one of these people seriously can you imagine my parents telling me to call one of those numbers written on our wall that job they nah me no want work."

Lady bags first job in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada for greener pastures shared her joy after getting her first job.

According to the young woman, she searched for a job for four months before she got her first job.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng