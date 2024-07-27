A Babcock University student has graduated with PhD degree to cap his impressive academic journey spanning 12 years

The man completed his bachelor's degree studies in 2017 and then took a break to go for NYSC in Anambra state

He returned to school in 2019 and enrolled for a masters degree and then followed it up with PhD which he completed in 2024

A Backcock University student student spent 12 years pursuing academic degrees with only a one year break for NYSC.

The man began his academic journey in 2013 when he matriculated for his first degree.

Benny Dera graduated with a PhD from Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state. Photo credit: TikTok/@bennydera_.

Benny Dera earned a bachelor's degree in 2017 and completed his one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2018.

Man bags PhD from Babcock University Ogun state

Benny returned to school in 2019 to pursue a masters degree in public health and completed it in 2021.

He was not done as he proceeded with his PhD in 2021 and completed it in 2024 at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state.

Benny said he spent 12 years in school pursuing three degrees, and he only took a one-year break when he went for his NYSC.

His story fascinated a lot of people because of how young he looked.

He said:

"I'm now a doctor. Three degrees in 12 years. BSc, MPH and PhD."

Reactions as man becomes a PhD holder

@OLANREWAJU said:

"Congratulations! But you no rest at all since KG1 Egbon. Omo gbosa for you."

@F.uck love said:

"Congratulations, but always be grateful for your supporters because a lot wish to do it also but lack of supporters."

@Bigcure said:

"Ordinary BSc them turn am to 8years for me … I’ll be toothless by the time I finish PhD."

@Judybrown commented:

"Your parents are the key here. I applaud them. Congratulations to you, too, who didn’t give up."

