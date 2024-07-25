A Nigerian man has said he would not get married to a religious woman because of some reasons

He said he encountered a woman who wanted to buy a gift basket for her pastor instead of her husband

The woman had dismissed the suggestion that she should buy the gift basket for her husband instead of her pastor

A Nigerian man said it would be impossible for him to get married to a religious woman.

The man adduced reasons for his statement in a video he posted on TikTok.

The man said the married woman wanted to buy a gift for her pastor. Photo credit: TikTok/@achasemie and Getty Images/Brian Hagiwara.

According to @achasemie, he once met a married woman at a supermarket and had an interesting interaction with her.

He said the woman was admiring a gift basket which had many beautiful things inside.

The woman had said the gift basket would be nice to buy for her pastor.

He then asked the woman if she should not buy the same gift for her husband, but the woman rejected the suggestion.

She said she would rather buy gifts for her pastor instead of her husband.

The woman's reaction made the man conclude he was not going to get married to someone who was religious.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman prefers to spend on her pastor

@Bolexx said:

"The day women understand that your Husband comes before any pastor or Imam; that the day they will begin to enjoy the joy of marriage."

@Chynyere said:

"My friend was visiting me and kept opening an exercise book to write something, I asked what she’s writing and it says ‘I will not miss cell meeting’ written over and over. She was serving punishment."

@Royal plumbing said:

"I am not a religions person i also need a girl who is not religious."

@Emmanuel Fasipe said:

"Abeg someone should lecture me on how to find a good woman who isn't religious."

