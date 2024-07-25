A serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member has expressed excitement on social media after being credited with N100k

The corps member is one of the beneficiaries of an earlier promise the Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu made to corpers who recently passed out

Some corpers serving in other parts of the country begged the Lagos corper for a share of his N100k

A corper, @OdumRx, has celebrated receiving N100k as an NYSC member posted to Lagos state.

This comes as the Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu fulfilled his promise of giving Lagos corpers N100k each.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had promised corps members N100k each. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Taking to X, @OdumRx displayed the credit alert of N100k he received as proof that he is one of the beneficiaries.

While displaying the alert, @OdumRx tweeted:

"Eligible for Sanwo-Olu."

His tweet caught the attention of other NYSC members, with some begging him to part with some of the money.

See his tweet below:

People celebrate the corper

@ifebebbi said:

"I just Dey wrong state."

@werzarn said:

"Congrats on your claim."

@x_theduff said:

"Which kain ppa be this?"

@Tynee0 said:

"How many Likes for 2k eje?"

@NFTLASHEY said:

"We way dey Abuja just they suffer🤌🏼."

@HunterH25873 said:

"Dem carry me go one state wey governor no even send say corpers Dey e state 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️."

@razakithegreat1 said:

"Wema bank wetin dey sup we never see anything."

@catalyst_0212 said:

"Sharp $65 monthly payment.

"Make I do start NYSC 😅."

Nigerian governor gifts corpers N200k each

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governor of Niger state had gifted corps members in his state N200k each.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago also gave the corps members 20 cows and a trailer load of rice. Bago said the bonus was to make the corps members comfortable while staying in the state. He stated this during the opening of the 2024 NYSC Orientation Course for Batch B, Stream One at the NYSC Temporary Camp in Paiko.

The statement of the governor was made available via the state government X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigerStateNG Bago also promised to give automatic employment to corps members in the medical field upon the completion of their service.

Source: Legit.ng