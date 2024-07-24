Nigerians on social media are making monetary donations to a man who welcomed four children at once

The man said he wanted to add one more child to the two he already had but his wife gave birth to quadruplets

When the story surfaced online, Nigerians started donating money to him and N1.5 million has been donated so far

Nigerians are making huge financial donations to a man who has become a father of six.

The man said he wanted one more child to bring his number of children to three.

The man's wife welcomed quadruplets. Photo credit: X/James of God and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: Twitter

However, his wife gave birth to four children at once, apparently more than he could care for.

Sharing the story on X, the man’s colleague, James of God, said the father of six was lamenting.

Nigerians were touched by the man's story, and as of the last update by James of God, donations have reached N1.5 million.

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerians rally around countryman

@i_am_dagos said:

"Finally, Mummy Zee go free from dragging but the new quadruplet family isn’t on Twitter for those haters to keep reminding them how Nigerians helped them."

@Ada_Ojilibeka said:

"A friend in need is friend indeed. God bless you for doing this."

@oluwajobabiola said:

"X has made these couple's lives more bearable. Beautiful to see."

@Empress_Brymex said:

"Nigerians are good people. Keep supporting guys! God bless y’all."

@Riddo1228 said:

"God bless you and the givers, God bless the family and Lastly God bless me."

@Ewa_oyin said:

"This is good and you’re a good friend. God bless you too."

@toyone_couture said:

"Nigerians are a good people..na bad government we have."

@Victorhyaa said:

"God bless you greatly, may you never be stranded at any point in life."

Woman welcomes twins trice

After 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng