A lady living in Togo as a student shared her experience in the country and said there are many good things there

The lady said there is constant electricity in Togo which is part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

She said the roads are good and that the markets are always well organised, noting that she loves living in the West African country

The lady, @misspurewater3, said one of the reasons she loves Togo was the availability of constant electricity.

She said Togo, which is part of ECOWAS also has well-organised markets and security.

She mentioned that the people in Togo live in peace, noting that she loves it there.

Reactions as lady praises Togo

@lawson Bernard said:

"Togo is best."

@Ak David commented:

"Tell them please."

@Lil Uggy Dizverty said:

"I Knew Even London is learning from where Togo is, we have agreed with you okay."

@Frank96 said:

"I too like you because you are real and natural one love."

@Dss Kelvin Samurai reacted:

"You are they best baby."

@CHIBUZOR 001 said:

"I dey Togo for 8 years now, but the only problem I have is no Nigeria food."

@kkzion said:

"Togo is too sweet. A very good country and everything is perfect. They're satisfied with the little they have. God bless them so much."

@Coolface Kodjo reacted:

"President Faure must decorate you for the splendid work you’re doing for us."

@Number One reacted:

"Yes of course my dear sister. For now Togo is better than Nigeria for now."

Another lady travels to Togo

A Nigerian lady shared her experience after she successfully travelled from Nigeria to Lome, Togo.

The lady said she decided to use the land border when she wanted to visit the West African country.

She ended up spending N38,000 for transportation and other charges she paid at immigration checkpoints.

