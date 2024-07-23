Lady Living in Togo Breaks Silence About Electricity, Shares Her Experience in the ECOWAS Country
- A lady living in Togo as a student shared her experience in the country and said there are many good things there
- The lady said there is constant electricity in Togo which is part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)
- She said the roads are good and that the markets are always well organised, noting that she loves living in the West African country
A lady who resides in Togo said she loves the country so much.
She said there are many good things about Togo, and she talked about a few of them in a TikTok video.
The lady, @misspurewater3, said one of the reasons she loves Togo was the availability of constant electricity.
She said Togo, which is part of ECOWAS also has well-organised markets and security.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
She mentioned that the people in Togo live in peace, noting that she loves it there.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady praises Togo
@lawson Bernard said:
"Togo is best."
@Ak David commented:
"Tell them please."
@Lil Uggy Dizverty said:
"I Knew Even London is learning from where Togo is, we have agreed with you okay."
@Frank96 said:
"I too like you because you are real and natural one love."
@Dss Kelvin Samurai reacted:
"You are they best baby."
@CHIBUZOR 001 said:
"I dey Togo for 8 years now, but the only problem I have is no Nigeria food."
@kkzion said:
"Togo is too sweet. A very good country and everything is perfect. They're satisfied with the little they have. God bless them so much."
@Coolface Kodjo reacted:
"Introduction done and dusted": Lady who fell in love with Edo man celebrates in video, people react
"President Faure must decorate you for the splendid work you’re doing for us."
@Number One reacted:
"Yes of course my dear sister. For now Togo is better than Nigeria for now."
Another lady travels to Togo
A Nigerian lady shared her experience after she successfully travelled from Nigeria to Lome, Togo.
The lady said she decided to use the land border when she wanted to visit the West African country.
She ended up spending N38,000 for transportation and other charges she paid at immigration checkpoints.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.