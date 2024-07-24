A 71-year-old man who has been living inside a train for about 12 years got so emotional when he received a house

It was gathered that the older man, who had no place to stay, resorted to seeking shelter on a train for a long time

A heartwarming video showed the happy man in his new apartment and it left netizens with smiles on their faces

A 71-year-old man who was forced to endure the harsh realities of homelessness, living on trains for over a decade, finally found a place to call home.

This happened after some kind TikTok users found out about the man's condition and decided to donate money for a house.

Elderly man who has been living in trains for 12 years gets blessed Photo credit: @savenorris5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Homeless man gets house gift

The older man @savenorris5 shared a heartwarming video showcasing his emotional reaction to his new apartment.

He had been seeking shelter on a train for about 12 years and nothing was disclosed in the video about his family, except his dog.

Thanks to the generosity of strangers, he and his loyal dog Nadia now have a safe and comfortable place to live.

The video was captioned:

"POV: You're 71 years old and you've been homeless living on the trains for 12 years. Everybody on TikTok donated and now you have your own apartment.

"Imagine sleeping on the trains for 12 years straight exposed to the elements and abused by people daily. Thanks to the generousity of others you and your rescue dog Nadia are now safe and sound."

Reactions as homeless man gets house

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the TikTok video.

@Tony TikTok Ma said:

"This is what it’s about. Taking care of our older population with care and dignity!"

@Odd_Aries wrote:

"Love this. Glad to see someone make it off the streets."

@fambo said:

"Is it bought if so who is paying rates and taxes if not who is gona continue pay rent ,hope you don't hit streets again bro."

@Dania_vlogs said:

"This is the people the government should help times get ruff sometimes not the lady who has 8 kids and on food stamps just saw her video on tik tok."

@Jeannette wrote:

"Usually thanking God not social media but God who made it possible for him to have his own home."

@NotYoursNeverWas said:

"God bless him and everyone involved or donated, this is the first post I’ve seen over here in the UK. So wholesome."

@ohjaygee wrote:

"Make some videos on tips that can help I will definitely be watching I have a little puppy I’m trying to train and it’s sooooo hard."

@kaishasmith743 added:

"I'm patiently waiting on my time to be blessed like this. Everybody may need a helping hand some day."

Source: Legit.ng