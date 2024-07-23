A female preacher has said it is improper for unmarried young ladies to be co-habiting with men

A Nigerian preacher said it is not good for a young woman to be living with a man who she is not married to.

The preacher was speaking during a sermon delivered at a church, and she advised young women against co-habiting.

The pastor said it was wrong to live with a man before payment of bride price. Photo credit: TikTok/Deborah Emmanuel Omale.

She said a man should do the right thing if he wants a woman under his roof and not to cohabit.

Deborah Emmanuel Omale said that a woman should never live with a man who didn't pay the bride price.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pastor advises young women

@ABUJA-NICKY’S APPAREL said:

"For man way dey feed me for this economy make una Dey talk truth abeg."

@paparazzi said:

"Under no circumstances should anyone tell you what to do."

@linda reacted:

"Mummy you no quick talk oooo. I just cook banga soup and starch now."

@Unbothered said:

"Under no circumstances will I ever pack my things to stay with a man that is not my husband a man that has not married me neva."

@irenelin67 said:

"Mummy you for talk this thing on time. Now I don already dey move my things small small."

@Rera.ng said:

"I had a child for him at 20, moved in with him 26, not up to a year he proposed and bride price paid. I’m 27 now …what works for you might not work for any one! It’s like as I moved in, it hastened It."

