A lady who is schooling in Togo said she and her friends went out to have a launch in the West African country

The lady and her friends had 1000 West African CFA frans and they spent the money on street food in Togo

1000 West African CFA frans is over N2,700 in today's exchange rate, and they spent it on fish, bread and swallow

A lady and her friends went out to eat street food in the Republic of Togo, and they had 1000 West African CFA franc.

They are students in Togo, a West African country which part of the ECOWAS bloc.

The lady said they spent 1000cfa on street food in Togo. Photo credit: TikTok/@misspurewter3.

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @misspurewater3 shows that the friends were three in number, and they spent 1000 CFA.

They ate corn fufu, fish while one of them had bread and sardin. The 1000 CFA was enough for them.

If converted to the naira in today's exchange rate, 1000 West African CFA franc amount to N2,700.

The video is captioned:

"Join us as we use 1000cfa to buy food as Nigerian students living in Togo."

Reactions to video of Nigerian students in Togo

@Abdollar096 said:

"Togo bread is very strong."

@Christopher 228 said:

"You see how you girls are enjoying my country Togo."

@Silver Akomaye said:

"Nice one. Togo is good. One love."

@user7627150708723 remarked:

"I miss Lome. Omo the sun there is mad. I school in Iheris."

@user4812048759470 AGBO Abraham said:

"Togo is very sweet."

@Timovatch said:

"Omo, I like this food. See as is hungrying me."

@Candi Sophia said:

"I can't even eat Togolese foods but Togo is very nice."

@onye nna said:

"I really miss this corn and akume."

@Sunday David Ajah said:

"I am in Togo too, where are you guys living my dear?"

