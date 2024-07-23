A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with so much joy after her daughter gave birth to twins at the hospital

The woman was seen kneeling at the hospital, raising her hands and praising God after the babies arrived

She also danced with so much joy when it was clear her daughter had given birth to her grandchildren safely

A Nigerian woman was overjoyed after her daughter welcomed twin babies.

The woman was seen outside the hospital as she knelt down praising God after the arrival of the twin babies.

The woman was happy as her daughter gave birth to twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@quindiana5.

Source: TikTok

After the safe delivery, the woman started dancing happily, celebrating the fact that her daughter had given birth to two babies.

Her joy knew no bounds because she had become a grandmother to twins.

The heartwarming video was posted on TikTok by @quindiana5 who captioned it:

"My sister gave birth to twins and my mum turned the hospital upside down."

A lot of netizens who saw the video congratulated the woman for becoming a grandmother to twins.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman celebrates the arrival of her grandchildren

@mumi nwa said:

"Your mum didn't even roll on the floor like my mum. Congratulations to her. Welcome to the world my follow twins."

@excelcakes4 said:

"Yesoooo it is not easy. Congratulations granny."

@Jenny coco commented:

"The joy of a mother."

@mhizbella833 said:

"Congratulations to her. The lord that did it for your sister will remember me so my mum can rejoice like yours Amen."

@Davidson nancy said:

"I too love mothers."

@ADAOBI said:

"She’s so happy. I love this for every mother. God please let my mum experience this type of happiness and more. Amen."

@chiomy said:

"My mum will rejoice like this in my life by next year."

@Reginawonder said:

"Wow! Congratulations to your family. I tap into this oo. I need twins oo."

Woman gives birth to twins three times

After 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng