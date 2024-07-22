UNILAG Student Studying Law Wins N200,000 Cash Prize For English Language Contest
- A student at UNILAG won N200,000 after participating in an English language contest which took place online
- Isaac Semilore Adebiyi, a first-class student studying law, came second in the contest
- The David Hundenyin English Contest was hosted by a passionate education promoter, Alex Onyia
A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Isaac Semilore, has won an online English language competition.
He came second in the David Hundeyin English Language Contest on Saturday, July 20.
The English language contest was organised by Nigerian education promoter, Alex Onyia.
Announcing the results on his X handle, Alex said Isaac Semilore Adebiyi was a first-class law student at UNILAG.
For coming second in the contest, Semilore would receive a cash prize of N200,000.
Alex wrote on X:
"Isaac Semilore Adebiyi won the second position in yesternight's David Hundeyin English Contest. He is currently a first-class Law student at the University of Lagos. His current CGPA is 4.67/5.0."
UNIJOS student wins N100,000 in English contest
In a separate post, Alex said Loveson Uyo-Ojo, another student who participated in the contest, came third and won N100,000.
He said:
"Loveson Uyo-Ojo won the 3rd position at yesternight's David Hundeyin English Contest. He is a 5th year medical student at Jos University Teaching Hospital."
A lot of people congratulated the first and second runner-ups of the contest and wished them well.
See the post below:
Reactions as UNILAG student wins N200,000
@TheJamesPopoola said:
"Congratulations Professor Isaac Adebiyi."
@ogbmartins said:
"That is great.. Congratulations to Isaac."
@felixobioma87 said:
"Congratulations to him, please when is the one for mathematics coming up?"
